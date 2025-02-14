Vicus Capital Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Vicus Capital raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.