Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 23.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,040,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 208,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.51.
About Blue Star Gold
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
