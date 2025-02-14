Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.18

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Breville Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
Breville Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.
About Breville Group
