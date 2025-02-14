Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.18

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Breville Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

Breville Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Breville Group alerts:

About Breville Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.