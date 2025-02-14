Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,134 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

