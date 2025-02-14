C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 15,477 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 86.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 285,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 69,414 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

