MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $378.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

