Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Shares of 6,694 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.