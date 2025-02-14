Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.1% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

