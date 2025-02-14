White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 560 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $58.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

