Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Papa Johns International by 27.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Papa Johns International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Papa Johns International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Papa Johns International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

