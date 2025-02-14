Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,411,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,085,000 after purchasing an additional 201,722 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,826,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 91,521 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,752 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.36 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

