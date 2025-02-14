D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

