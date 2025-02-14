Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.55 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

