West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07, Zacks reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.
West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.33. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $197.01 and a 1-year high of $408.88.
West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West Pharmaceutical Services
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Albemarle’s Earnings Are In—Is the Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.