West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07, Zacks reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.33. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $197.01 and a 1-year high of $408.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

