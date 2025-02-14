Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.02 Million in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,018.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,160,000 after acquiring an additional 348,414 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10,004.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 75,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 74,436 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.84 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.