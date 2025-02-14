Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

BZLFY opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

