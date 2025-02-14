Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Grows By 2,523.8%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 2,523.8% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENZN opened at $0.12 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.