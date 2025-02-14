Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Grows By 2,523.8%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 2,523.8% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENZN opened at $0.12 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.