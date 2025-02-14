Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Grows By 2,523.8%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 2,523.8% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ENZN opened at $0.12 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
