AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 181,848 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,848 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $156,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $197.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.78.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.