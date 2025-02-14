iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 436,013 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

