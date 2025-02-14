Root Financial Partners LLC Acquires 993 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.