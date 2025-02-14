Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 532.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.