KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in January

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
KONE Oyj Price Performance
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
KONE Oyj Company Profile
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
