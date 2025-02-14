Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 6,231 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1,083.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,489,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $674.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $901.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

