Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Decreases By 99.5%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KPLTW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
