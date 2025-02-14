Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Decreases By 99.5%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Katapult Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPLTW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

