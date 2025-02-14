GFG Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.64.

NYSE LOW opened at $252.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

