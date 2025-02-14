First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

