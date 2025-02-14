Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 60,549,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 51,411,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £3.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

