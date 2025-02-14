Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 60,549,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 51,411,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
