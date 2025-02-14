Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 1,342 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.