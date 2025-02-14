Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

