Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. This represents a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 710,500 shares of company stock worth $67,684,956. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 400,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,390 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $213,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

