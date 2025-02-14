StockNews.com Upgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to “Buy”

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LFUS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $247.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $222.73 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 126.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Littelfuse by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

