Shane R. Tackett Sells 22,893 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,733,915.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,061.02. The trade was a 41.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $72.59 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,959,000 after acquiring an additional 56,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,749 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group



Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

