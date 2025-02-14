Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 88.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

