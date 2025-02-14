Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading 22.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shot up 22.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 148,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 686,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.59.

About Surgical Innovations Group plc

The Group specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of innovative, high quality medical products, primarily for use in minimally invasive surgery. Our product and business development is guided and supported by a key group of nationally and internationally renowned surgeons across the spectrum of minimally invasive surgical activity.

We design and manufacture and source our branded port access systems, surgical instruments and retraction devices which are sold directly in the UK home market through our subsidiary, Elemental Healthcare, and exported widely through a global network of trusted distribution partners.

