Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells 24,890 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Globe Life Price Performance
Shares of GL stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.