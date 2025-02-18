Short Interest in Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Declines By 10.9%

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of GSUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.10.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile
