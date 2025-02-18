Short Interest in Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Declines By 10.9%

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GSUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Get Golden Sun Health Technology Group alerts:

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.