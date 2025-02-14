Robert V. Vitale Sells 5,100 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,851,832.30. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

