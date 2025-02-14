Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $115.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COOP. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $108.66 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,700,996.29. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

