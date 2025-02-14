DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393,767 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DURECT worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.75 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

