HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $885.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $690.00 to $885.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.75.

HubSpot stock opened at $819.36 on Thursday. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $732.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.71. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,034.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 26,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

