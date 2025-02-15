GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GXO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 8.8 %

GXO stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

