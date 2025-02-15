Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zscaler stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $212.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.26. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $255.00.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.