Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance

Ensurge Micropower ASA stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors.

