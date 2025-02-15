William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

