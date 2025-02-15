Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) vs. Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Critical Analysis

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Urgent.ly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Urgent.ly has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auddia 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Urgent.ly and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Urgent.ly currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.49%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Auddia.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 59.29% N/A -73.06% Auddia N/A -243.38% -143.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urgent.ly and Auddia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.04 $74.73 million $9.32 0.06 Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million N/A N/A

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats Auddia on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

