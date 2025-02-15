Hale Capital Partners, Lp Acquires 20,000 Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hale Capital Partners, Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 295,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,766.75. This represents a 7.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vislink Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of VISL opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.15.
About Vislink Technologies
