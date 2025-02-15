Hale Capital Partners, Lp Acquires 20,000 Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hale Capital Partners, Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 295,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,766.75. This represents a 7.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VISL opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

About Vislink Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.