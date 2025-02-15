Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Komatsu Trading Down 0.1 %

Komatsu stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Komatsu has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

