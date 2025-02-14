MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

