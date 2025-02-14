Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,802,000.

Get DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.