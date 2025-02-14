Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Lessened by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,259,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,950 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $58,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Rollins by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

